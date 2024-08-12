Royal Bank of Canada Lowers General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $54.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura cut General Motors from a neutral rating to a reduce rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded General Motors to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.17.

Get General Motors alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares in the company, valued at $43,431,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GM. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 56.1% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.