Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.00.

Outset Medical Trading Down 13.9 %

OM opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.00. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Insider Activity at Outset Medical

In other Outset Medical news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 38,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $144,082.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,702.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,064 shares of company stock valued at $193,669. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outset Medical

About Outset Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Outset Medical by 508.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 514,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 429,851 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $7,794,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Outset Medical by 369.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 779,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 613,229 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 523,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 266,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000.

(Get Free Report)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.