Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.00.
Outset Medical Trading Down 13.9 %
OM opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.00. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.
Insider Activity at Outset Medical
In other Outset Medical news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 38,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $144,082.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,702.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,064 shares of company stock valued at $193,669. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outset Medical
About Outset Medical
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Outset Medical
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.