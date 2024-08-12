Royal Bank of Canada Raises Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $100.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AKAM. HSBC upgraded Akamai Technologies from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $101.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.88. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $467,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $826,460 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 170.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth $35,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

