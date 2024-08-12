Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Acquired by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,336,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,024,000 after acquiring an additional 420,978 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,354,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,644,000 after purchasing an additional 161,679 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,765,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,704,000 after purchasing an additional 32,091 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 984,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,689,000 after buying an additional 198,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,364,000 after buying an additional 15,731 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

RUSHA stock opened at $50.65 on Monday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.68 and a 52 week high of $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.20. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Rush Enterprises’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

