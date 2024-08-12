RXO (NYSE:RXO) PT Raised to $31.00

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on RXO from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on RXO in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on RXO from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RXO has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.45.

RXO stock opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -319.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.38. RXO has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $32.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.62.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. RXO had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. RXO’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RXO will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in RXO by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,869,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,489,000 after acquiring an additional 93,885 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in RXO by 2.6% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,646,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,871,000 after acquiring an additional 66,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,250,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in RXO by 433.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 56,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 45,510 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in RXO in the first quarter valued at about $542,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

