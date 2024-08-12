Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Position Increased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.07% of Sally Beauty worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,784,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,057,000 after acquiring an additional 52,343 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,532,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,188 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,731,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,339,000 after acquiring an additional 535,753 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 8,891.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,804,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,017,000 after buying an additional 979,271 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Sally Beauty Stock Down 1.2 %

Sally Beauty stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $13.91.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.77 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 34.23%. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

