Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $179.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $185.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SRPT. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $186.22.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $125.34 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $173.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,139.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total value of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,217.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP Ryan Edward Brown sold 38,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.61, for a total transaction of $6,295,840.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,217.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 7,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $1,281,645.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,243.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

