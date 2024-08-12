Savaria Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Savaria in a report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SIS. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Desjardins increased their price target on Savaria from C$23.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.14.

Shares of TSE SIS opened at C$19.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20. The firm has a market cap of C$1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.36. Savaria has a 12-month low of C$12.21 and a 12-month high of C$19.80.

In related news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total transaction of C$72,400.00. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.25%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

