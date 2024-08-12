Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Piper Sandler

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Savers Value Village from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Savers Value Village from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Savers Value Village from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Savers Value Village from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Savers Value Village has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.80.

NYSE:SVV opened at $8.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46. Savers Value Village has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $354.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.88 million. Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Savers Value Village will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Savers Value Village in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Savers Value Village by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 52,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Savers Value Village during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,000,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Savers Value Village during the 1st quarter worth approximately $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

