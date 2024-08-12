Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stake Reduced by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,166 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $26.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,829. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.77.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

