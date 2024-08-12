Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Holdings Cut by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 476.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHV stock opened at $75.13 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $77.79. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.92.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

