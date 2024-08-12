Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 355.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 481,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,423,000 after acquiring an additional 14,907 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 136.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $80.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.41. The stock has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.19.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

