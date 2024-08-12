Scotiabank Increases CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target to $88.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.96% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF Industries

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.51. 211,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.48. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 8.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 24.0% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CF Industries

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.