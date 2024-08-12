Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, June 17th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sealed Air from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average of $35.73.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2,549.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,340,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138,700 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,410,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,968,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,877,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,703,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,380,000 after buying an additional 600,146 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

