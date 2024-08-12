Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ashland in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Ashland’s current full-year earnings is $4.56 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ashland’s FY2026 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

Get Ashland alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ashland from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ashland from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

Ashland Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $82.07 on Monday. Ashland has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $102.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.95 and its 200-day moving average is $94.96.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ashland by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 265,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,545,000 after purchasing an additional 34,575 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ashland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ashland by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Ashland by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.