Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Under Armour, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Under Armour in a research report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $7.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.67.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Under Armour announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,247,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,665,000 after purchasing an additional 173,817 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Under Armour by 12.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,351,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,143 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,147,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after buying an additional 203,666 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 27.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,890,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,712,000 after buying an additional 831,202 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Under Armour by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,329,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,684,000 after buying an additional 271,779 shares during the period. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

