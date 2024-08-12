Select Medical Holdings Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the health services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Select Medical has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Select Medical to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

NYSE SEM opened at $32.68 on Monday. Select Medical has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.38.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 3.91%. Select Medical’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Select Medical will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEM. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Select Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

