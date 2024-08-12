Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 257,106 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Semtech worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Semtech by 83.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Stock Performance

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $30.25 on Monday. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $206.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.16 million. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 129.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SMTC shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Semtech from $36.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SMTC

Semtech Profile

(Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.