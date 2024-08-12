Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Serinus Energy (LON:SENX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Serinus Energy Stock Up 7.9 %

SENX opened at GBX 2.30 ($0.03) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75 and a beta of -0.60. Serinus Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3.60 ($0.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Serinus Energy news, insider Jeffrey Auld sold 29,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £896.13 ($1,145.21). 15.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Serinus Energy Company Profile

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 gross acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

