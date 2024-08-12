ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total value of $148,773.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,496.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total value of $148,773.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,496.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,139 shares of company stock worth $6,913,787. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock traded down $4.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $806.76. The company had a trading volume of 83,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,478. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $850.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $757.14 and a 200 day moving average of $755.55.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $842.22.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

