SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Stake Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,830,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.33% of SES AI worth $19,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SES AI by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

SES stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. SES AI Co. has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $296.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.35.

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SES AI Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $29,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 825,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,842.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

