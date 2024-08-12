SFL (SFL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $229.06 million during the quarter. SFL had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 11.47%.

SFL Stock Performance

NYSE:SFL opened at $11.45 on Monday. SFL has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.66.

SFL Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on SFL from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

