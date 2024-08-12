SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 169,861 Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 178.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,861 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of CleanSpark worth $4,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in CleanSpark by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 18,011 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CleanSpark by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $11.46 on Monday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on CleanSpark from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.13.

CleanSpark Company Profile

(Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Articles

