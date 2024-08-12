SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 18,883 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 1,576.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,883 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.11% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total transaction of $844,489.62. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,363,050.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total transaction of $217,961.94. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,311.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.29, for a total value of $844,489.62. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 44,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,363,050.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $4,525,759. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

PIPR opened at $258.79 on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $280.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $254.80.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 9.23%. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.22%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.