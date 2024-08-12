SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 19,264 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,232 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,264 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $9,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in ANSYS by 26.1% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 11.0% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 57.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in ANSYS by 52.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $311.15 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 62.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.64 and its 200 day moving average is $328.50.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

