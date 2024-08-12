SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 60,624 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 224.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,624 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 107.7% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 26,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 13,668 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.1% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 90,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,803,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.67.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $108.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $133.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.98 and a 200-day moving average of $118.58.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

