SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 72,314 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 161.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,314 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,194,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 62.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,232,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,534,000 after acquiring an additional 474,524 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $25,681,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,385,000 after acquiring an additional 410,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 755.7% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 216,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,481,000 after purchasing an additional 190,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKX. Bank of America upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $29,377.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SKX opened at $62.45 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $75.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

