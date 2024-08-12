SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,666 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Annaly Capital Management worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NLY. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 314,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 20,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 804,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,452,000 after acquiring an additional 316,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NLY. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $20.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.44. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -268.04%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

