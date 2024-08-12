SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $9,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IT. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Gartner by 7,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 12,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.84, for a total value of $6,099,476.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,228,502.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 12,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.84, for a total transaction of $6,099,476.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,228,502.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,720,941 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT opened at $480.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $323.61 and a one year high of $509.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.40.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

