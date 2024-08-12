SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 16,428 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.33.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 1.1 %

EPAM opened at $193.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.62 and its 200-day moving average is $236.59. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $317.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

