SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 268,486 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 2,808.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,486 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $9,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHX. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in ChampionX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 90,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 114,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at $1,598,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 221,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

CHX opened at $30.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average is $32.82. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.41.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.11). ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $893.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 20.65%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

