SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 41,077 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 651,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,077 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $10,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 32,804,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,788,000 after buying an additional 2,188,212 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 28,919,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,000 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,363,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,000 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,752,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 2,769,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,864 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,706,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $423,263.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,706,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 559,037 shares of company stock valued at $9,522,233. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:TEVA opened at $17.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of -42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

