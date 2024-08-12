SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 43,428 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 80.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 43,428 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $10,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 19,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KKR. Argus upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $113.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.18 and its 200 day moving average is $101.96. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $53.72 and a one year high of $128.79. The firm has a market cap of $101.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

