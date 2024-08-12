SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 8,798 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 184,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $8,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth $3,165,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.21.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.0 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $49.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average of $45.38. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $50.74.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.95 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.18%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

