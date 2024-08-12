SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,252,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 536.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,043,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,673,000 after acquiring an additional 879,707 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 747,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,966,000 after purchasing an additional 431,616 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,241.6% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,696,000 after purchasing an additional 383,458 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,496,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,505,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $185.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.84 and a fifty-two week high of $207.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.33.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.3199 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

