SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,884 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $9,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,778,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,952,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,656,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period.

Shares of IYR opened at $95.44 on Monday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

