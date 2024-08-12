SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 67.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133,461 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $7,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Raymond James by 77.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the first quarter worth $33,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.89.

Raymond James Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE RJF opened at $110.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Raymond James has a one year low of $91.67 and a one year high of $131.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

