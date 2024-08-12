SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,492 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $10,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $93.40 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $100.84. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.59.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

