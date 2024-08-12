SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,351 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,737 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 8.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,709,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:HDB opened at $60.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $112.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.92. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $52.16 and a 1-year high of $67.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 14.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

