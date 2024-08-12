SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 602.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,193 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 39,613 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $9,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on FANG shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

FANG stock opened at $199.77 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.08 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.67.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $2.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

