SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 121.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,571 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1,797.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 165,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,798,000 after buying an additional 157,175 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,885,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 187,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $54.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $57.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 137.63%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

