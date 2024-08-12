SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,361 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $8,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,782,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Entergy by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 234,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,882 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $127,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.19.

Entergy Stock Up 0.3 %

Entergy stock opened at $117.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $123.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,307,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,307,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

