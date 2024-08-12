SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 80,187 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $8,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 3,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $93.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.93 and a 52 week high of $104.07.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

