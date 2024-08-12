SG Americas Securities LLC Has $10.21 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 66.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84,078 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,364,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,006,000 after acquiring an additional 51,654 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $818,408,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,951,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $773,234,000 after buying an additional 122,840 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,715,000 after buying an additional 26,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,001,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,232,000 after buying an additional 99,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.75.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ITW opened at $239.21 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.50 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

