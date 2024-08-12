SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1,106.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,846 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in PTC by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in PTC by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in PTC by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PTC news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $858,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,237,855.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,573.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $858,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,237,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,846 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,601. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $173.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.61 and a 1-year high of $194.24.

PTC Company Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

