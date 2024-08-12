SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 532.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,444 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,331 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Golar LNG by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,716,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $62,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,470 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at $23,773,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at $12,102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 74.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,015,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,436,000 after buying an additional 433,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Golar LNG by 709.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 157,448 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 138,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG Price Performance

GLNG stock opened at $32.97 on Monday. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $19.94 and a 1 year high of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.54.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 38.11%. The company had revenue of $63.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.27 million. Research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Golar LNG from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Golar LNG from $35.50 to $44.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Golar LNG

Golar LNG Profile

(Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.