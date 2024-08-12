SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.21 Million Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 71,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAN. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $39.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.30. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $64.13. The company has a market cap of $948.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

