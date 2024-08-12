SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.32 Million Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 1,854.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,105 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.11% of Zeta Global worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Zeta Global by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 227,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 9.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zeta Global from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Zeta Global Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ZETA opened at $23.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $25.53.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 79.03% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zeta Global

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.