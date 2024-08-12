SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 351.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,951 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in Vistra by 3.0% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.83.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $78.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.21. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $107.24.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, Director Lisa Crutchfield acquired 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

