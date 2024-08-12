SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.48 Million Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,304 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 288,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,078,000 after purchasing an additional 100,324 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $716,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $706,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth $3,344,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 562.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

VRNS stock opened at $54.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day moving average of $46.81. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $130.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 75,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $3,828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 494,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,219,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRNS. Barclays boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

